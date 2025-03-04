Ramadan: Major sins that can destroy your spiritual efforts

Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

There are certain things that we must avoid during Ramadan. Doing such things can ruin your Ramadan, which you must avoid.

Breaking obligatory fasts in Ramadan without a valid reason is a major sin. The books of hadith contain serious warnings and mentions of punishments regarding this matter.

In one particular narration, the Prophet (PBUH) mentioned that anyone who intentionally breaks his fasts in Ramadan would be hanged by hamstrings, with the sides of his mouths torn and blood pouring from them. This is the punishment in the hereafter for those who break their fasts. Imagine what will happen to those who skip fasting altogether!

So, repent if you deliberately broke or skipped any fast during last Ramadan and has not made up for it before now. Allah is ever Forgiving and Merciful.

Do not skip obligatory salat.

Skipping obligatory Salah during and outside of Ramadan is a major sin. It is particularly absurd to see some people fast for 30 days of Ramadan but skip their compulsory daily prayers. This is capable of making your fast null and void.

Indecency, backbiting, quarrels, fights and vain talks and other bad behavior can heavily reduce the rewards or even invalidate your fasts during Ramadan. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Whoever does not give up false speech, slander and evil actions, Allah has no need of his giving up his food and drink (i.e. Allah will not accept his fasting.)” [Sahih Al Bukhari: 1903].

He also said: “Fasting is a shield (or a screen or a shelter).

Also, the fasting Muslim should avoid sexual relations during the day with his wife, lower your gaze with other women and avoid foolish behaviours. If you are provoked yo anger, calm down and look the other way. If you must say something, then say: ‘I am fasting.”

Another important area is the bad habit of using up your Ramadan day with phones and social media.

Nowadays, people spend more and more time on social media instead of reciting the Quran and making Dhikr of Allah.

Thus, we must give up these sins during Ramadan. Otherwise, we will put this our spiritual efforts into big risk of being thrown off.

Vanguard News