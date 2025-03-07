Ramadan: General Christopher Musa breaks fast with Muslims

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called for unity among Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, urging citizens to remain united, work together, and foster love for one another in order to ensure the country’s security, growth and progress.

He made the call at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday night during the breaking of the fast with the Muslim faithful, in line with his people-centric leadership style and in the spirit of Ramadan.



The CDS, while emphasizing that unity and collaboration are essential for the country’s development, said, “Let’s always remember that God Almighty is the one who has created us, who has brought us to this world, who has put us as Nigerians.”



According to him, anybody looking at them would not know who is a Christian or who is a Muslim.



“And that God has a purpose for putting us together and it is not to destroy ourselves but to build ourselves on. So I want to encourage us in whatever ways we find ourselves”, he said.



He stressed that breaking the fast on the 6th day with Muslims, after the commencement of lent for the Christians, showed that God did not make mistakes and that we are one.



“So you see, God has a purpose that we are all here all at the same time.”



General Musa continued, “There are a lot of people that don’t know us well for whatever reasons they have, but God Almighty is with us, and He will never let us down. So I want to thank everybody for being here.



“I am really excited to be here. And we still have time to come, not just for today alone. It is a very good and a very wonderful occasion.”



He said, “It is nostalgic as I was born in Sokoto, and this is what we normally do during the Ramadan period.



“So, for me, it is welcome back home. I feel very, very elated. I think this is how we are supposed to be living in Nigeria.”



The CDS commended the Imam for his hard work, members of the mosque committee, and everyone that was there for been together.



“We thank God for His blessings”, he said.



He urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders so that God would touch their hearts and inspire them to do the right thing.



“Let us continue to pray for our country so that our country will continue to grow and develop. All those evil ones that are planning evil, whether they are bandits or terrorists or kidnappers, wherever they are, God will expose all of them and those supporting them”, he said.



“We will continue to survive in this country, and this country will continue to grow.



“So I thank everyone for the opportunity to be here today. And we say, Ramadan Kareem.”



Earlier, the Chief Imam, Defence Headquarters, Navy Captain Gidado Mijdad, said the Ramadan fast is an annual spiritual experience for Muslims.



“It is also an annual bonanza from Allah to multiply rewards and quadruple the chances of getting closer to the Almighty by showing kindness to the less privileged and being empathetic to their plights.



“Furthermore, fasting in the month of Ramadan is a period of moral and spiritual awakening to all faithful.

According to him, Allah the Almighty says in the Glorious Qur’an: O ye who believe, fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint.



“It is in line with this that the CDS has graciously considered it necessary for us to sit together and share in the blessings of breaking fast,” he said.



“Accordingly, this is a true reflection of solidarity and camaraderie which galvanised a sense of unity and love.”



The occasion brought together scores of both Muslim and Christian military personnel, civilian staff, the media as well as friends for the breaking of fast.

Vanguard News