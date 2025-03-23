Rail System: Lagos begins review of Oshodi Transport Interchange plan

…Engages Stakeholders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has commenced a review of the iconic Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) to address current challenges and optimize its operations for better efficiency.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the ministry is working on integrating the OTI with the state’s Rail Mass Transit system, particularly linking the Red Line rail project with the Blue Line.

Conceived and commissioned during the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the OTI was designed to transform Lagos’ chaotic transportation network, especially around the Oshodi axis. The facility features a modern, multi-level bus terminal aimed at decongesting the area and improving commuter experience.

The interchange allows passengers to arrive from various locations serviced by Terminals 2 and 3, walk through the skywalk or pedestrian bridge to Terminal 1, and board buses to their destinations. The terminal was projected to handle around 50,000 passengers daily.

Osiyemi emphasized that a review of the OTI is necessary for optimization. To this end, the ministry has engaged stakeholders to assess the current state of the facility and identify practical solutions to enhance its efficiency in line with global standards.

Following discussions, the government has outlined key steps: Site Assessment: A comprehensive inspection of the OTI to determine the best strategies for improving its usage.

Collaboration with FERMA: Partnering with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ensure regular road maintenance around the interchange for improved accessibility and safety.

Enforcement Measures: A holistic enforcement strategy to address challenges posed by street hawking, which affects pedestrian and commuter safety. The initiative will involve law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance and maintain order.

Osiyemi urged all stakeholders to submit areas requiring improvement before the next site inspection.

“The Ministry of Transportation is committed to ensuring that the Oshodi Transport Interchange operates at its highest potential as a key hub in Lagos State’s integrated Mass Transit System,” he stated.

“With continued collaboration and proactive measures, we can enhance services and provide a seamless commuting experience for Lagos residents.”