PSG knock Liverpool out of Champions League on penalties

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele scores the penalty during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. PSG beats Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday after beating Liverpool 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to win an epic last-16 tie between the clubs.

Ousmane Dembele’s strike gave PSG a 1-0 win on the night to level the tie on aggregate, before visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma performed heroics by saving penalties from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones in the shoot-out.

AFP