Prof Nwosu died without confessing; he can’t be rewarded – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has opposed any posthumous recognition for the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), arguing that he failed Nigerians by not officially declaring the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Speaking during a Senate debate on Thursday, Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North, accused Nwosu and former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, of deceiving the 18 million Nigerians who voted in the historic election.

“Professor Nwosu and President Babangida fooled the 18 million Nigerians who voted,” Oshiomhole said. “If he was afraid of the gun because we were under a dictatorship, some people might say, ‘Well, there were Nigerians who protested under the gun without minding the consequences.’”

He argued that Nwosu had an opportunity to set the record straight after Nigeria’s return to democracy but failed to do so.

“After the end of Babangida’s tenure, the death of Abiola, and the birth of the new democracy that produced President Obasanjo, I would have expected Nwosu to say—either on his birthday or on a special occasion—‘I couldn’t declare these numbers then, but now, on my record, Abiola won this election. I just wasn’t able to announce it,’” he said.

“He died without confession; he cannot be rewarded,” Oshiomhole added, insisting that history should not be distorted to honor Nwosu.

The debate arose during deliberations on a motion sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), which sought to recognize Nwosu’s role in Nigeria’s democratic transition. However, Oshiomhole maintained that true courage would have meant announcing Abiola’s victory despite the risks, and since Nwosu failed to do so, he should not be celebrated.