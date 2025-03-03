Prof Ifemesia, a true scholar worthy of emulation —Obi

Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the late Prof. Christopher Ifemesia as a true scholar, whose life and works should be emulated by all.

Obi made this remark weekend during the burial service held in his honour at St. Paul’s Church, Ogidi, where he was represented by his former political adviser, Fidel Okafor.

Reflecting on Prof. Ifemesia’s invaluable contributions through his representative, Obi noted that he authored illuminating books on African history, providing a rich intellectual legacy. He described him as a reassuring symbol of excellence and integrity, standing in contrast to the moral and intellectual decline evident in many facets of Nigerian society.

Delivering a sermon during the service, Bishop Owen Nwokolo eulogised Prof. Ifemesia as a towering intellect whose scholarship greatly enriched society. He further praised him as an epitome of humility, whose life was dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and the betterment of humanity.

Prof. Christopher Chiaka Ifemesia, who passed away at the age of 99, was a distinguished historian whose scholarly works remain invaluable contributions to the study of African history, particularly Igbo civilisation, and traditions.