Prisons mourn officer killed in Koton Karfe jailbreak

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has mourned the tragic loss of one of its personnel killed in the line of duty during Monday’s jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi state where 12 inmates initially escaped.

Service Spokesman, DCC Abubakar Umar, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said Senior Correctional Assistant SCA Shuaibu King David bravely stood his ground in an effort to prevent the escape of inmates and protect the integrity of the custodial facility.

Five of the fleeing inmates were swiftly rearrested on Monday.

Umar said David’s courageous sacrifice reflected his unwavering dedication to service and national security.

“The Acting Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche MFR, mni, on behalf of the entire Nigerian Correctional Service, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the late personnel. His service and ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered and honoured.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service is working closely with relevant security agencies and communities to recapture those still at large and bring them to justice. Additionally, measures are being taken to enhance security in all custodial centres across the country to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“The Service remains committed to ensuring the safety of officers and the security of custodial facilities nationwide.

“May the soul of SCA Shuaibu King David rest in peace. Amen,” the statement added.