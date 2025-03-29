Presh returns with new single, partners Benson

By Benjamin Nojoku

Precious John, popularly known as Presh of the defunct KC Presh music group, is set to make a comeback to the music world with a new single, partnering with Benson, Head of Digital at Benson Dominion Studios. The highly anticipated single, set to drop in the first week of next month, promises to rule the country’s airwaves. Benson has equally signed a new gospel band, Elevation Band, which will also release its debut single on April 10, 2025, alongside Presh’s.

As an American-based businessman, Benson operates a thriving entertainment outfit in Nigeria, with state-of-the-art studios in Lagos and Akwa Ibom states. Presh was the pioneer champion of the Star Quest Talent Show. He won the Best Hip-Hop Video award at Channel O in South Africa. His new single marks his attempt to revive his music career after breaking up with Kcee.