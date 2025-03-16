Political gang up can’t stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 – APC chieftain

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following recent defection of some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to some opposition political parties, an APC chieftain, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has disclosed that no political gang up can affect President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

It would be recalled that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai defected to the SDP and also reaching out to the likes of Rauf Aregbesola and others to join him.

However, Oyintiloye in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo, described the effort as futile, saying the President has a winning strategy to unleash against his enemies at the right time.

Oyintiloye, who noted that defection was a normal phenomenon in politics, said that it would be a grave mistake for anyone to think that the defection of the “so called APC members” would affect the president in 2027.

“Leave it or take, no amount of political gang up can stop the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027. Those who are gathering against him ahead of 2027 should try and study the kind of person the President is.

“He has the winning strategy, and he is raising men and women of goodwill across Nigeria. His achievements, political sagacity, and love for the country will speak for him now and in the future,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, disclosed further that the President is doing everything humanly possible to put the country on the path of greatness, adding that Tinubu’s efforts has started yielding positive results.

“The president will succeed, and his political enemies will realise the mistakes they are making by not supporting him.Those who are whipping up sentiments against the President should check his track records, achievements, and popularity across Nigeria.

“Tinubu’s political strength, strong connection, influence, resilience which made him triumph over all obstacles to win in 2023, will see him through in 2027”, added the APC chieftain.

He, however, advised the President to start public engagement and sensitisation on the achievements recorded so far and projection ahead by his administration.