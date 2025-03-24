Police secure release of abducted Anambra Rev Fr after fierce battle with gunmen

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—The Anambra State Police command has secured the release of a Catholic priest, Rev Fr Stephen Echezona, who was abducted in Ichida, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga said the priest was released unhurt after an encounter with his abductors in Ihiala.

In a statement in Awka, the PPRO said: “In the early hours of March 23, 2025, a joint security team comprising the Police, Military, Civil Defence, AVG Ichida, and Ihiala respectively, secured the release of Rev. Father Echezona at Ihiala. The priest was returned unharmed.

“The victim was abducted at a fuel station in Ichida. A joint security force, in an ensuing gun duel with the armed criminals operating in a white Lexus SUV without plate number, overpowered the kidnappers.

“The assailants abandoned the white Lexus and in a bid to flee the scene due to the superior fire power of the joint security team, fled the scene and held the Rev. Father hostage. The operatives also recovered the white Lexus vehicle.”

“In a coordinated hot chase by the operatives, different security checkpoints and security operatives in the state were alerted, which resulted in the criminals abandoning the Priest at Ihiala and escaping through a nearby bush.”

According to the PPRO, the joint security team has taken over the scene in Ihiala for possible arrest of the armed men and recovery of the Toyota Highlander belonging to the Rev. Father.