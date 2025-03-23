Police Inspector goes berserk, kills one, injures two, holds colleagues hostage in Calabar

By Emma Una & Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

…Suspect Disarmed, in Custody – PPRO

A Police Inspector, identified as Effiong Bassey, went on a rampage in Calabar, Cross River State, on Sunday morning, killing a 41-year-old civilian, Mrs. Ijoema Obot, and injuring two others.

The incident occurred around 6:00 AM after Inspector Bassey returned from night duty at a Microfinance Bank in Calabar South to the Atakpa Divisional Police Station.

According to reports, upon his return, he refused to surrender his AK-47 rifle, instead cocking the weapon and threatening to shoot his colleagues.

A security source, speaking anonymously, disclosed that the officer blocked the station’s gate, preventing anyone from entering or leaving the facility.

“Inspector Bassey started behaving strangely, acting hostile and erratic after returning from duty. All efforts to disarm him through peaceful dialogue failed,” the source revealed.

As the situation escalated, tactical police teams were mobilized to intervene. However, upon seeing them, Bassey panicked and began shooting indiscriminately.

During the chaos, the inspector shot three individuals, including Mrs. Ijoema Obot, the wife of a retired police officer.

“Mrs. Obot was confirmed dead at the Police Clinic, while the two injured victims are currently receiving treatment,” sources told Vanguard.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo, assured the public that the situation was under control.

“The suspect has been arrested, and the victims are receiving treatment as we speak,” SP Ugbo stated.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the officer’s actions while ensuring that safety and normalcy are restored in the area.