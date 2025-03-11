Police detain two Pakistani nationals, others for alleged kidnapping, crimes

Hundeyin

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained 2 Pakistani nationals among other criminal suspects for various offences committed between Feb. 27 to date.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that among those arrested were two Pakistani nationals who kidnapped their fellow countryman and demanded a ransom of N50 million.

“On March 5, a distress call was received at Ikeja that a 48-year-old Pakistani had been kidnapped by seven other Pakistani nationals.

“He was lured to Lagos from Kano under the pretext that they got a job for him as a chef.

“The victim, who innocently arrived in Lagos on Feb. 28, was received at the airport by the suspects.

“However, on March 1, the suspects visited the victim where he was lodged; they overpowered him and tied his hands and legs.

“They robbed him of $2000, three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, his green card, driver’s licence and National Identity Number slip.

“Thereafter, they demanded a ransom of N50 million from the victim’s boss in Kano, who reportedly paid N1 million to the suspects, ” he said.

The spokesperson stated that upon receiving the report, operatives of the command raided the location where the victim was being held.

“He was successfully rescued unharmed and apprehended two suspects, aged 19 and 28, while five others escaped.”

Hundeyin added that a Toyota Camry with registration number EDO-SGD-AE was recovered from the suspects.

According to him, effort is being intensified to arrest other suspects.

The CSP also said that the police had detained a 35-year-old suspected cultist for allegedly shooting a disc jockey (DJ) dead at a hotel in the Abule-Ado area.

He stated that the shooting occurred at

9:30 p.m. on Saturday on Community Road, Abule-Ado.

“The suspect and others, still at large, stormed the hotel, shot the DJ on stage, and inflicted machete cuts on him,” Hundeyin said.

He said police operatives responded swiftly and pursued the attackers as they fled toward Festac and were apprehended.

“While escaping, he was found in possession of a locally made shotgun with one live cartridge, which was recovered by the police,” he said.

Hundeyin said that on March 8, the command also apprehended two suspects for alleged murder.

“On March 8, a report was received that a 25-year-old victim allegedly engaged two others in a fight at NPA Road, Victoria Island.

“In the process, the said victim sustained severe injury, and he was rushed to Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina, for treatment, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Based on the report, detectives of the command promptly visited the scene and arrested the two suspects who engaged the deceased in the fight that led to his death.

“Investigation is in progress,” he said.

He said on March 7, police rescued three kidnap victims.

“The three victims were found in a forest on the Lekki-Epe expressway. They went to inspect land to build an airport in Lekki; as they were about to enter their car, five kidnappers came out to kidnap them.

“The anti-kidnapping unit swung into action; the kidnappers had no choice but to abandon their victims and flee,” he said.

The image maker said that there was a case of human trafficking that happened in Isheri-Osun.

“A woman reached out to the police that she had been kidnapped; the police got to the apartment and broke into it. A total number of 27 foreigners were found in the apartment.

“Investigation revealed that they were lured into the country with the guise of getting them jobs,” he said.

Hundeyin said that a man went to deliver a product and was kidnapped at Iyana-Isashi.

“On getting there to deliver the items, the door was opened, and she was dragged in by a man and a woman.

“They stripped her, beat her up and took her nude pictures, and asked her to pay N2 million, or the pictures will be leaked.

“She was able to give them N300,000 and promised to pay the rest, but they threatened to release the pictures if she did not pay the balance.

“She reached out to the police, and the two suspects were apprehended,” he said.

The spokesperson said that on March 8, a team of operatives of the command apprehended a notorious cultist and recovered exhibits.

“The police, while on stop and search duty at Fagba Junction, Iju, apprehended a 26-year-old notorious cultist.

“The suspect has been on the police wanted list for cult-related killings for some time while others escaped.

“Upon searching the suspect,

Some wraps of illicit drugs were recovered.

“Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects,” he said.