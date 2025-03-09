Police confirm detention, release of Pastor’s wife in Rivers

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the release of Mrs. Success Miracle, wife of Prophet Umueke Miracle, the General Overseer of Dynamic Flame and Miracle Ministries, after allegedly being held in solitary confinement for five days.

Mrs. Success recounted that she had been financially dependent on her husband, who, according to her, discouraged her from having a business of her own. In response, she secretly started a small water-selling business within the ministry to sustain herself in Port Harcourt.

She alleged that her husband discovered her Access Bank account through a trick involving their bank manager, who was misled into believing a deposit of ₦500 million was about to be made. Instead, it was revealed that she had a balance of ₦5 million in her account.

Enraged by this discovery, Prophet Umueke allegedly confined his wife in an undisclosed location in the GRA area of Port Harcourt for five days until the police intervened and secured her release on Sunday.

“We have been married since 2017. Anytime we have issues, he would put me under house arrest. He made it clear that I should not have my own money or even open a bank account, but he wasn’t giving me money either,” Mrs. Success recounted.

She explained that after repeated financial struggles, she decided to open an account and start selling essential items, including water, within the ministry. Some staff members supported her efforts by depositing sales proceeds into her account.

However, when her husband found out, she claimed he accused her of running a business under his ministry without his permission and of misappropriating his money.

Following a complaint, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, mobilized a team led by DPO Abacha to the location where Mrs. Success was allegedly being held. Upon their arrival, Prophet Umueke denied the accusations.

The police, acting on CP Adepoju’s directive, ensured Mrs. Success’s freedom and escorted her to the station to give her statement.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to verify the claims and establish the truth surrounding the allegations.