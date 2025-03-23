Police arrest three in Imo over kidnapping of 48-year-old man

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of a 48-year-old Owerri resident, Sabinus Ibe.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, disclosed this to journalists in Owerri while parading the suspects.

He identified them as Favour Dike (22, female), Ifeanyi Kingsley (30), and Wisdom Chikodi (31).

According to the police, Ibe was kidnapped on February 22, 2025, and the suspects were apprehended on March 18, 2025, following extensive investigations and a coordinated operation by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The police revealed that Ibe was abducted around 8:00 PM in Egbu, Owerri, and taken to an undisclosed location. His captors later demanded a ransom, which was paid through a POS transaction traced to a Moniepoint account (8213707568) operated by one of the suspects, Favour Dike, at the Timber and Allied Market in Owerri North LGA.

During interrogation, Dike admitted to receiving ₦2 million in ransom on the instructions of Ifeanyi Kingsley, a trader at the Timber and Allied Market. Kingsley, in turn, confessed to providing Dike’s POS account details at the request of his friend Wisdom Chikodi, identified as a key member of the kidnapping syndicate.

Chikodi was later tracked down and arrested at a hotel in New Owerri. He then led police operatives to the Old Township Stadium, Tetlow Road, where other gang members fled upon sighting the officers, abandoning an ash-colored Toyota Camry 2.4.

A search of the vehicle uncovered: Two pump-action rifles, One locally made gun and 18 live cartridges

Several other suspects were arrested as police pursued the fleeing gang members.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to fighting crime. He assured that the arrested suspects would be prosecuted, while efforts were underway to track down the remaining members of the syndicate.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via 0803 477 3600.