Photos: Wike arrives Italy for meeting with Lombardy officials

By Henry Oduah

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Milan, capital of Italy, for a meeting with the President of Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana.

Wike arrived at the European country on Wednesday, according to a post on his X account.

The minister said he is to meet with Fontana on Thursday to discuss collaboration in agriculture.

“I arrived Milan, Italy, today, ahead of my meeting with the President of Lombardy Region, H.E. Attilio Fontana, on Thursday,” he wrote.

I arrived Milan, Italy, today, ahead of my meeting with the President of Lombardy Region, H.E. Attilio Fontana, on Thursday.



Tomorrow's meeting with H.E. Attilio Fontana is majorly to seek collaboration with the government of the Lombardy Region

in the areas of Agriculture,… pic.twitter.com/o8FjVcLtbD — Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (@GovWike) March 5, 2025

“Tomorrow’s meeting with H.E. Attilio Fontana is majorly to seek collaboration with the government of the Lombardy Region in the areas of Agriculture, especially livestock development and Vocational Education.”

Wike thanked the Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Nigeria in Italy, Ambassador Mustapha Mohammed, and other staff of the embassy for staying awake to receive him at the airport in the early hours of the day.