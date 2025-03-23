Photos: Gudaji Kazaure visits Atiku, discusses national issues

By Nwafor Sunday

Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, a member of the House of Representatives, paid a visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at his residence last night.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, shared details of the meeting on his Facebook page, describing it as a robust discussion on national issues and a shared commitment to a better Nigeria.

“Last night, I had the pleasure of receiving Hon. Gudaji Kazaure at my residence. We had insightful discussions on matters of national importance and our shared commitment to a better Nigeria,” Atiku wrote.

Hon. Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji represents the Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, and Yankwashi Constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives.

The meeting comes amid reports that Atiku, alongside other opposition figures such as Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, has been engaging in political coalition talks aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The details of Kazaure’s visit remain unclear, but the discussion is believed to be part of ongoing political realignments ahead of the next electoral cycle.