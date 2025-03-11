People will drag me to EFCC when I leave office – Gov Eno

Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – GOVERNOR Umo Eno has said only Akwa Ibom State people with a sense of entitlement would not gain from his administration’s provisions for all Akwa Ibomites as he would not share ‘Ghana-must-go’ to idle citizens.

The governor, at the Uyo Township Stadium on Tuesday to distribute various cash awards, business startup tools and equipment to numerous beneficiaries, said he anticipates that citizens would drag him to the anti-graft agency, the EFCC, when he vacates office.

He said, “The only set of people who will complain about this government are those who believe they have a sense of entitlement and will sit down for the governor to bring them ‘Ghana-must-go.’

“I will not bring you ‘Ghana-must-go.’ I will help you work with your hands. I will support the work of your hands because I know after my tenure, people will write petitions and will go to EFCC and I will defend the work that I did.

“When I am sitting there, you will not be there with me. So cautious of that fact, I will not bring you ghana-must-go. No entitlement to anybody. Akwa Ibom state belongs to all of us.

“So as long as you want to work with your hands, we will support you, we will do the right thing and ensure we are ready to face anything.”

The governor added, “Our people are fond of carrying up smear campaigns. I advise us. The way to repay our leaders is not to want to send them to jail when they finish serving you with all their hearts.

“The more we are doing that, the more we are discouraging other leaders. So, please, Akwa Ibom, get up, arise and work.”