PDP will return to power in 2027, says Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Former Sokoto State Governor and current Senator, Aminu Tambuwal (Mutawallen Sokoto), has promised that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will reclaim its mandate from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

He made this statement on Monday during the flag-off of the Ramadan package distribution to the people of Sokoto State.

Tambuwal emphasised that the Ramadan assistance programme is aimed at benefiting over 30,000 households across the state. This initiative is in addition to the thousands of other food items and multiple forms of support provided by PDP lawmakers at both the state and federal levels.

These efforts are geared toward alleviating the hardships faced by citizens, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The former governor further revealed that PDP lawmakers in the state and at the national level have initiated the distribution of thousands of bags of rice and other essential grains to youth and women-led organisations, aiming to ease their fasting during this sacred period.

“We must recognise the grace of Allah for being alive to witness another Ramadan, despite the many lives lost,” Tambuwal said. “We continue to pray for good health and longevity so that we may celebrate many more blessed months of Ramadan. I also want to take this moment to express my gratitude to our party chairman and the leaders of our party for their tireless efforts in organising and mobilising the people, ensuring that our party remains strong and united in Sokoto.”

Tambuwal reiterated the importance of unity within the party, emphasising that the PDP is a “united family” dedicated to reclaiming what was lost in the previous elections. He claimed that the PDP’s mandate was “forcefully stolen” in the last election, but assured that the party is already restructuring and strategising to take back what rightfully belongs to it.

“By the grace of Allah, what was taken from us will be returned in 2027,” Tambuwal assured the gathering.

Earlier in the event, the Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State, Bello Goronyo, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all party members in Sokoto for their unwavering support and faith in the PDP. He stressed that the party remains the only one that truly cares about the welfare of the Nigerian people.

Goronyo highlighted the current hardships faced by Nigerians, which he argued were nonexistent during the PDP’s time in power. He called on the people of Sokoto and all Nigerians to liberate themselves from what he described as the “mis-governance” of the APC in the upcoming 2027 elections.