PDP responsible for insecurity in Edo, armed thugs during election – State govt

PDP flags

Okpebholo in endless blame game – PDP

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state government on Sunday said the current state of insecurity in the state was caused by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it accused of arming over 5,000 youths and suspected thugs to prosecute the last governorship election and that intelligence report indicated that the party is keeping these arms and allegedly stockpiling more to be used to cause more harm if the party and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo did not get favourable judgment from the election petition tribunal.

A statement to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua said the government is concerned with the rising wave of insecurity, which he said fueled these set people associated with the PDP.

He alleged that the suspected thugs were armed and recruited into the Edo State Security Network and they are still in possession of over 5,000 illegal firearms.

The statement said “These individuals, who were heavily armed before the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, have refused to surrender their weapons, posing a clear and present danger to the safety of our citizens.

It is on record that former Governor Godwin Obaseki, before the last election, openly threatened that “Nigeria would burn.” This was not a mere political outburst—it was a premeditated declaration backed by the systematic arming of touts and thugs.

“These individuals, many of whom were drafted into the Edo State Security Network under the previous administration, still possess over 5,000 illegal firearms, which they now use to perpetrate robbery, kidnapping, and violent attacks across the State.

“The Edo State Government is aware that PDP leaders, who had direct control over these armed operatives, have refused to assist in disarming them. Instead, they continue to shield these criminals, providing them with cover as they unleash terror on innocent citizens.”

He said the State Government is calling on all security agencies to intensify their investigations, track down the alleged armed criminals, their sponsors and bring them to justice.

“The security and well-being of Edo people remain Governor Okpebholo’s utmost priority, and he will not allow politically sponsored violence to take root in our State.”

A reaction from the PDP signed by its State Chairman, Hon Tony Azeigbemi described Okpebholo’s statement as trying to cover his deficiencies.

Part of the statement reads that “It is shameful and utterly disappointing that Senator Monday Okpebholo has continued to play the blame game with respect to his total failure in handling the primary responsibility of government, which is protecting the lives and property of the people of the State.

Edo has degenerated into a lawless State since he took office. The people of Edo State are under siege. In the past three weeks alone, at least 35 innocent Edo citizens have been brutally killed, including Batemue Philip Ebo, Christopher Bello, and Victor Ogedengbe, whose lives were tragically cut short by militant groups and killer herdsmen who have overrun various communities in the State. Several others have sustained various degrees of injuries, and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

“From Edo South to Edo Central to Edo North, killings and violent attacks have become rampant. The State, which was repositioned as one of Nigeria’s safest places to live and do business during the Godwin Obaseki government, has now become so unsafe, gaining a notorious reputation as the capital of kidnapping and violent crimes in the country.”