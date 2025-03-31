PDP reacts to Uromi killings, accuses Okpebholo of ignoring security warnings

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of neglecting security warnings that could have prevented the recent mob killings in Uromi.

The party claimed that the government’s failure to act on intelligence reports led to the tragic burning of 16 individuals by an angry mob.

In a statement issued by PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the party alleged that as early as February 5, security concerns were raised about the infiltration of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) by unregulated vigilante groups.

The concerns were reportedly highlighted in a public protest by ESSN operatives in Benin City, who expressed a loss of confidence in their then-commander.

The PDP argued that the governor’s response—a delayed suspension of the commander and subsequent appointment of a new commander—was insufficient and reactive rather than proactive.

The party contended that the administration’s failure to address security lapses emboldened lawlessness, culminating in the March 29 incident where travelers reportedly en route to the North for the Sallah holiday were wrongly accused of being kidnappers and lynched.

“The government’s classification of the perpetrators as an illegal vigilante group only underscores the absence of a coherent security strategy under this administration,” Nehikhare stated.

The PDP further warned that the incident has heightened tensions, with fears of potential reprisal attacks. It called on the state government to take urgent steps to restore public confidence and prevent further violence.