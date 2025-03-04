PDP intact in Bayelsa —Diri

Diri

…Explains why S-South congress was shifted

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has dismissed fears of any crack in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, saying the party was intact, firmly on ground and remained the only platform for aspiring politicians to actualise their dreams.

He stated this, yesterday, during the PDP State Executive Council, SEC, meeting at its secretariat in Yenagoa.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, noted that PDP had produced different political office holders from the state, including a former President of Nigeria and that it remained the party to beat in the state.

He enjoined members not to be distracted by rumours but rather close ranks for the growth of the party.

The governor also stated that the PDP was yet to conduct its South-South zonal congress.

He explained that zonal congresses were earlier scheduled for February 22, but that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party postponed that of the zone after its four South-South governors wrote to the national leadership that the date was not convenient.

Diri said: “Our party is kicking very well in Bayelsa State. We remain the party to beat. PDP has never been beaten in Bayelsa State. So, all those haggling for 2027, if you want anything meaningful, you better come to PDP.

“PDP in Bayelsa is one and can never go down. This is the party that has produced a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from our state, governors, senators and House of Representatives members. This party is complete at the state level and will remain so. Let us not listen to rumours. Some intend to divide us.

“To set the records straight, there was no zonal congress held in the South-South zone. At the appropriate time, the national leadership will decide the date in conjunction with the zonal leadership.”

The state SEC also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Ogbia LGA apologises to gov, party

Meanwhile, the people of Ogbia Local Government Area of the state have apologised to the governor and the party for the action of the suspended zonal legal adviser, George Turnah.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Whip of the House of Assembly and member representing Ogbia Constituency 3, Mr. Gabriel Ogbara, stated that the apology became necessary as it was not in the character of the Ogbia people to betray their benefactors.

Ogbara said Turnah’s action was regrettable and appealed for forgiveness.

Earlier, the state PDP chairman, Solomon Agwana, said Bayelsa was feeling the positive impact of the Diri administration with projects in different parts of the state.

In his remarks, the state secretary, Gesiye Isowo, applauded the governor, adding that his performance had made their work easier in future campaigns as there were many projects to campaign with.