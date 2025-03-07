PDP, CUPP slam Senate over Natasha’s suspension

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

•Say, it’s a travesty of justice.

•Women Affairs Minister to intervene

Johnbosco Agbakwuru & John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District from the Senate over her conduct on the floor of the Senate while protesting against reallocation of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on 20th February, 2025.

This is just as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hajia Imaan Suleiman, has pledged to engage with the Senate immediately to broker peace and work towards an amicable resolution of the issue.

Reacting to the female Senator’s suspension, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday asserted that the action of the Akpabio-led Senate leadership smacks of a desperation to cover up.

He said, “The Party observes that the hasty suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President not only negates the principle of fair hearing especially in parliamentary convention but also portrays the Senate as an institution that endorses, condones and offers protection to reprobacy.

“Also, the excessively harsh six months suspension on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan translates to denying the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone their constitutional right of being represented in the Senate.

“It is scandalous and amounts to gross abuse of office and violation of the fundamentals of justice and fair hearing for Senator Akpabio to sit as a judge in a matter in which he is the accused; a situation which validates public apprehension of a desperation by the embattled Senate President to suppress open legislative probe into the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him. If Senator Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It is indeed a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria. Ordinarily under this situation the Senate President needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name. Given the height of public anxiety on this allegation of sexual harassment which has already escalated into protests at the National Assembly, the PDP urges the Senate to redeem its image and integrity by immediately reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensuring an open investigation into the matter”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension travesty of Justice -CUPP

Also reacting, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Chief Peter Ameh noted that the Senate’s action taken during its plenary has raised serious questions about fairness, legality, and the integrity of the legislative body.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Ameh said, “this action, devoid of a fair hearing, not only undermines Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s fundamental right to be heard but also casts a shadow over the Senate’s commitment to justice and due process. At the heart of this matter is a glaring procedural flaw: there was no fair hearing. A fair hearing is a cornerstone of justice, ensuring that all parties are given an equal opportunity to present their case before an impartial arbiter. In this instance, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the accuser, was denied that right.

“Instead, the accused, Senator Godswill Akpabio, presided over the session that sealed her fate. This is a textbook violation of natural justice, which demands that no one should be a judge in their own cause.

“The accused and the accuser should have been brought before a neutral and impartial panel to adjudicate the matter, ensuring transparency and fairness. Senator Godswill Akpabio’s failure to recuse himself from the proceedings reeks of bias and undermines the principle of presumed innocence, which he, as a public official, is entitled to but should not exploit to his advantage.

“Former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s approach in similar situations offers a valuable lesson. Saraki, when faced with contentious issues, often emphasized the importance of stepping aside to allow for an unbiased process. Had Senator Godswill Akpabio followed this precedent, he could have preserved the Senate’s integrity and avoided the perception of a kangaroo court.

“Instead, his decision to act as both judge and jury in his own case has fueled allegations of abuse of office—ironically, one of the very charges Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan leveled against him in her petition. This twist of fate only strengthens her claims and exposes a troubling lack of self-awareness on Senator Godswill Akpabio’s part.

“Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of this episode is the silence of opposition lawmakers. One would expect them to rally in defense of their colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan, and challenge the apparent overreach of power. Yet, their failure to rise to the occasion suggests either apathy or a deeper systemic weakness within the Senate. This inertia is not just a betrayal of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan but a disservice to the democratic principles they are sworn to uphold.

“The absence of a robust opposition response has allowed this miscarriage of justice to proceed unchecked, leaving many to wonder about the state of accountability in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber.

“History provides a compelling backdrop to this saga. In 2017, the Senate suspended Senator Ali Ndume for six months, only for a court to later declare the action ‘an exhibition of lawlessness.’ The Senate did not appeal the verdict, tacitly accepting its illegality. A year later, in 2018, under Bukola Saraki’s leadership, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faced a 90-day suspension. Once again, the courts intervened, ruling that the Senate lacked the authority to suspend a senator for more than 14 days and that due process and fair hearing must be respected. These precedents establish a clear legal framework: suspensions exceeding 14 days are unconstitutional, and any disciplinary action must adhere to the principles of fairness.”

Women Affairs Minister urges senate to temper justice with mercy

Adding her voice, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hajia Imaan Suleiman, said it would not be good for women to lose any of her members in the senate and also emphasized the need to sensitize women in politics, encouraging greater collaboration with their male counterparts. She stressed that Nigeria must accelerate efforts to increase women’s representation in governance and ensure they have a seat at the table.

Speaking during a press briefing on the heels of the International Women’s Day, IWD, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, Suleiman expressed concern over the dwindling female representation in the legislature.

She said: “It’s an unfortunate incident that should not happen. In the last assembly we had nine senators that are women, in this assembly we have four (Senators). We don’t want to lose any member in the senate or house of assembly. We want to increase the numbers. We’re going to be brokering peace. We will engage all the stakeholders to ensure that they temper justice with mercy.

“I was at the National Assembly yesterday (Thursday) at the Senate, where they marked International Women’s Day, and the last thing the President of the senate said was that ‘we’re open to broker peace’.

“So, we are going to be the intermediary between the two parties to see that peace reign. It is not a good thing to lose more women in the National Assembly at a time when we are already grossly underrepresented,” she said.