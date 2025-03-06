PDP crisis: Members suggest solutions, recommend sanctions

PDP Board of Trustees

By John Alechenu

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the aegis of the Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP), have said only appropriate sanctions for erring members can restore the party’s credibility.



The group noted that the fact that certain individuals have been allowed to consistently bring the party into disrepute and act as if they are above the law gives the impression that the party has lost direction.

They suggested that erring party members be sanctioned to send the right signals to potential troublemakers as the only way forward.



Protem National Coordinator of the CP-PDP, Barr, Obinna Nwachukwu, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “The Conference urges the party’s National Disciplinary Committee to accelerate its proceedings on all petitions pending before it for necessary action.”



The CP-PDP leader observed that the party leadership’s delay in invoking the statutory provisions of the PDP Constitution was largely to blame for the lingering crisis within the party.



He charged the party leadership with working with the party’s Disciplinary Committee to investigate and impose necessary sanctions on subversive members, as provided for by Articles 57, 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).



According to the group, the lack of adherence to these provisions was emboldening anti-party activities, including damaging litigations, claims and divisive utterances, which have the capacity to destabilize our party and destroy its electoral value to the detriment of Nigerians..



Nwachukwu further said, “As professionals and patriotic members of the PDP, we posit that our party, which is the party of choice across the country, should not be allowed to be debilitated by the ambition and subversive activities of a few individuals who obviously no longer subscribe to PDP’s core values, shared vision of selflessness and pursuit of a better Nigeria.



“The CP-PDP again commends the governors elected on the platform of the PDP for standing for the party at this critical time while reassuring all patriotic members, lovers of democracy and Nigerians in general that the PDP remains united, indivisible, solid and will definitely come out of the current challenges stronger than ever before.”