PDP crisis: ‘I’ve resumed, let’s rebuild our party’ – Anyanwu

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has expressed gratitude to party leaders especially the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike who stood by him throughout the period the crisis over the position of National Secretary lasted.

Anyanwu who confirmed his resumption of office to Saturday Vanguard late on Friday said, he bore no grudge against those who opposed him as he was now ready more than ever before to work with like minded party faithful to rebuild the party.

Speaking shortly after resuming office, Anyanwu appealed for unity within the party while urging party leaders to put the party’s interests above theirs and work towards strengthening the PDP ahead of 2027.

He said, “I resumed work soon after the Supreme Court judgement earlier today.

“I want to thank my leaders across the country — PDP faithful and those who stood by the truth. I also appreciate those who put me in this situation; it has only made me stronger.”

While expressing gratitude to all who supported him, he singled out Wike for special mention. He extended special gratitude to Wike.

He said, “I want to thank in a very big special way, my friend and my leader, the honourable minister for FCT who also believed and supported me and gave me encouragement.”

He also acknowledged the support of some PDP governors who stood by him during the legal battle.

Anyanwu acknowledged the challenges ahead of him and the party and expressed optimism that all shall be well sooner than later.

