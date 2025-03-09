PDP Crisis: Again, NWC postpones 99th NEC meeting

PDP flag

John Alechenu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, March 13. It has now been shifted to May 13, 2023.

An announcement to this effect was signed by the party’s National Secretary, Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye and made public in Abuja on Sunday.

The announcement read in part: “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that after due deliberation by Party leaders, Stakeholders, and relevant Organs of the Party, the NEC meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

“However, following emerging issues, including the need to conclude our pending Zonal, State, L.G.A and Ward Congresses as well as to allow for further consultation to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the meeting, especially with regard to other proposed activities of our Party, the NWC after due consultation with leaders, stakeholders and relevant Organs of the Party including the Board of Trustees (BoT) the PDP Governors’ Forum and the PDP National Assembly Caucus hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC that the 99th NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2025 has been unavoidably shifted to Thursday, May 15, 2025.

“All NEC Members should please note the date change and be guided accordingly.

“The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause Distinguished members of NEC.”

Vanguard News