Parallel Sallah Durbar: We’ve ensured adequate security – Kano CP

KANO – Amid growing concerns over a planned parallel Sallah Durbar celebration in Kano, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

CP Bakori made this known when he received delegations from the Kano State Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), led by Dr. Musa Sufi, and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), led by State Chairman, Amb. Comrade Ali Hassan Tudun Bayero. The visit followed rising concerns about security, particularly regarding potential clashes during the Durbar festivities.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, the Commissioner noted that the Police are fully aware of the planned parallel Durbar celebrations and are working in close collaboration with other security agencies to strategize and ensure a peaceful event.

“In light of current security concerns in the State, the Police Command is aware that certain groups plan to hold parallel celebrations, which may escalate tensions and lead to clashes. To mitigate this risk, we are consulting widely, re-strategizing, and weighing various security options to maintain law and order.”

CP Bakori urged residents to prioritize peace and coexistence above any other interests, cautioning against any actions that could jeopardize the state’s fragile peace.

“As we prepare for this celebration, I call on all residents to remain peaceful, coexist harmoniously, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.”

He reassured the public that all necessary security deployments are in place to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The Commissioner also called on community leaders, religious leaders, and opinion leaders to support the police in promoting peace and stability during the festivities.

“Let us remember that peace is paramount. We must put aside our differences and come together as one people for the progress of our state and nation. We urge leaders at all levels to help calm tensions and encourage peaceful celebrations.”

The Kano State Coalition of NGOs and the PCRC emphasized the need for proactive security measures, highlighting the importance of preventing violence during the Durbar celebrations.

They urged the Police Command to utilize all available resources to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order during the festivities.

Tensions have risen in Kano following Governor Abba Yusuf’s directive for emirates, including the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to prepare for the Sallah Durbar celebrations. However, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has also reportedly begun arrangements to hold a separate Durbar event.

With both factions planning celebrations, security agencies remain on high alert to prevent any potential conflict.