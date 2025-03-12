PANDEF presents eight-point agenda to Tinubu, seeks intervention in Rivers crisis

President Bola Tinubu.

By Nwafor Sunday

Abuja – The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene decisively in the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, warning that continued instability in the oil-rich region could have far-reaching consequences for national peace and economic stability.

During a high-profile visit to the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, PANDEF leaders, including traditional rulers, former governors, and senior political figures, presented an eight-point agenda to the President, highlighting pressing issues affecting the South-South geopolitical zone.

At the forefront of their concerns is the escalating political tension in Rivers State, where conflicting court rulings have deepened the divide between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Despite the governor’s public commitment to abide by a recent Supreme Court ruling, PANDEF expressed fears that the situation remains volatile.

To address the crisis, the group has constituted a High-Level Peace and Reconciliation Committee led by former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah. However, PANDEF leaders believe that only a direct intervention by President Tinubu can bring a lasting resolution. They urged the President to ensure that all parties prioritize peace and work towards an amicable settlement outside the courts.

PANDEF also pressed for the immediate assent to the South-South Development Commission Bill, which they argue is distinct from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). According to the group, while the NDDC focuses on oil-producing communities, a South-South Development Commission would drive holistic regional growth, similar to commissions established for other geopolitical zones.

The group called on the federal government to revisit the fallout of the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment that ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon. PANDEF lamented the displacement of indigenous communities, warning that the affected people face the threat of cultural extinction.

Rising cases of kidnappings, violent attacks, and piracy in the South-South also featured prominently in PANDEF’s agenda. The leaders urged the government to strengthen security measures, warning that unchecked criminal activities could lead to a resurgence of militancy. They specifically called for the urgent establishment of a Coast Guard unit to protect coastal communities.

PANDEF criticized the inadequate allocation of funds for critical infrastructure in the South-South despite the region’s significant contributions to national revenue. They decried the deplorable state of key roads, including the East-West Road and the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road, and demanded immediate government intervention.

The group also called for the development of new deep-sea ports in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Edo states to boost Nigeria’s maritime economy.

PANDEF urged the federal government to facilitate greater involvement of Niger Delta indigenes in the oil and gas industry, including leadership positions within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other key agencies.

They also advocated for the implementation of modular refineries to curb illegal oil refining, reduce pollution, and create economic opportunities for locals.

Reiterating concerns about environmental degradation due to oil exploration, PANDEF called for an expanded clean-up initiative beyond Ogoniland to other affected communities in the Niger Delta.

Concluding their presentation, PANDEF emphasized the need for constitutional reforms to return Nigeria to true fiscal federalism, a position they noted President Tinubu had championed in the past. They argued that restructuring the revenue-sharing formula would empower regions to drive their own development more effectively.

While President Tinubu has yet to make a public statement on PANDEF’s demands, sources at the meeting indicated that he assured the delegation of his administration’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the Niger Delta region.

With tensions in Rivers State still unresolved and economic challenges mounting, PANDEF’s appeal underscores the urgent need for decisive leadership to stabilize the South-South and ensure sustainable development.