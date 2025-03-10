Palm tree hits, kills farmer in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday said a 40-year-old farmer, Abdullahi Rasaki, lost his life after a palm tree fell on him at Bogije village, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

The State Police command spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Monday.

Odutola said the incident was reported to the police at about 9:30 pm by Gbamila Sunday of Bogije, Atikori, Ijebu Igbo.

According to Odutola, the report indicated that Abdullahi Rasaki had gone alongside Waheed Abbass to the Egbe Semi Jeje area of Oke Sopen, Ijebu Igbo, to cut palm trees when one of the trees accidentally fell on him.

The statement reads, “The Ogun State Police Command, through the Ijebu Igbo Divisional Police Officer, has become abreast of a tragic incident that occurred in Bogije village, Ijebu Igbo, on March 9, 2025, at about 3:30 pm, where a farmer lost his life after a palm tree fell on him.”

“Abdullahi screamed in pain for help, and neighbours in the vicinity rushed to his aid, where they removed the tree and immediately took him to General Hospital, Sagamu, for treatment.”

“Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor upon arrival at the hospital, suspecting the heavy tree landed on a part of his body.”

“His corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.”

“The case is currently under investigation by the Divisional Crime Branch (DCB) to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

Odutola said the State Police command extends its condolences to the family of the deceased and urged the public to take necessary precautions while engaging in tree felling and farming activities to avoid similar tragedies.