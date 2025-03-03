‘Overhaul INEC’s state electoral bodies’

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS — FOLLOWING the recent revelation by former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, (retd) regarding the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, a prominent female politician Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called for a complete overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and state electoral bodies to restore credibility, transparency, and true democracy in Nigeria.

Princess Oyefusi, a staunch advocate for electoral reforms, emphasised that the best way to honour the legacy of Moshood Abiola and the ideals of June 12 is to ensure that Nigerians’ votes genuinely count.

She said: “The June 12, election remains a symbol of the people’s will and the fight for democratic integrity. However, decades later, our electoral process continues to face challenges that undermine the voice of the electorate. If we are truly committed to honouring MKO Abiola and what he stood for, we must act decisively by reforming our electoral institutions to guarantee transparency, fairness, and accountability.

“We cannot continue to allow electoral fraud, manipulation, and inefficiency to define our elections. A true democracy is one where the people’s mandate is respected, and that starts with a functional and trustworthy electoral system.”

She also called on the National Assembly to prioritise electoral reforms.