Otti is working because he has no godfather – Ex Abia lawmaker

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A former lawmaker in Abia state, Barr. Kabaka Chile has said Governor Alex Otti is working because he is not under the influence of any godfather.

The ex-lawmaker, who is the Coordinator of an Alex Otti Support group, Abia for Good Governance, urged political office seekers to try to sponsor themselves so that they would not enslave their administration in office.

He stated that Otti would not have recorded huge infrastructural development and renewal in less than two years in office if he had been sponsored by a godfather.

Chile, a former councilor in the Bende council area of the state, said he had been an active participant in the state’s politics since 1999 and has noted the difference between Otti and his predecessors in the state’s governance.

He stated that the difference between the Governor and his predecessors was that he had no godfather who sponsored him, while some of his predecessors were allegedly sponsored.

He said, “Political office seekers must try to sponsor themselves in order not to enslave themselves when they are elected into office. To be independent-minded and to serve the people well, try to sponsor yourself. You should be able to galvanize support for yourself while seeking to be a governor or lawmaker.

“It is very important, and I have learned it from Governor Alex Otti. Otti has no godfather, which is why he has recorded huge achievements in the renewal of infrastructure in the state, including the reforms he has put in, including the location of projects and political appointments.

“I have been involved in the politics of Abia State since 1999, and I know what godfatherism has done to Abia State. We have seen what happens when people are sponsored to political offices. They will dictate to you, even the type of project you undertake. They will ask for an agreement on how much money or contract they will get from you.

“So, with all the experiences we have had in Abia state in the past, it’s a good thing that we have Dr. Alex Otti, who no godfather sponsored. When he makes a decision, he has nobody to give permission to. He is only accountable to the people of Abia state, not to any godfather or cabal, as was the case in past administrations. Because of sponsorship to political offices, some of his predecessors had to wait on their godfathers to get instructions on what to do, what not to do, projects to undertake, and who to appoint into each office. In the past, a governor would carry out a project, and he would get a call or summon from his godfather not to go ahead.

”But we are happy there is no such thing in Otti’s administration. This is why we are seeing development; he is not accountable to any godfather. Office seekers should not accept what they cannot do or any condition under duress because they want to acquire political power that is not in the people’s interest.

Even if it happens, you should come back to renegotiate the terms to say, I cannot do this, or I can do this, not the other one.”

Chile disclosed that the support group had concluded arrangements to hold an award ceremony to recognize those who sacrificed to bring Alex Otti to power.

