Otti decries infrastructure decay at ABSU, orders urgent fixes

…Bans Stoves in Hostels, Promises 5,000-Capacity Hostel and New Cafeteria

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Governor Alex Otti has expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of facilities at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, vowing to restore and upgrade the institution’s infrastructure.

During an unscheduled visit to the state-owned university on Sunday, Otti announced plans to construct a 5,000-capacity hostel within four months and issued a three-month ultimatum for the Vice Chancellor to build a new cafeteria for students.

The governor, who was received by Vice Chancellor Professor Ndukwe Okudo, toured several facilities, including the ABSU Staff Primary School, the old Law Faculty building, and the proposed site for the new hostels.

Clearly shocked and disappointed by the state of disrepair, Otti promised immediate intervention to improve student living conditions.

“Thank God I came; I couldn’t have believed it,” he said, adding that swift action would be taken to fix the problems.

Addressing a large crowd of students who trooped out to welcome him, Otti apologized for the past neglect of the university by previous administrations and assured them of his commitment to fixing the institution.

“I’m happy to see you, but very unhappy with the state of the facilities. The conditions under which you live are unacceptable for academic excellence. For those excelling despite these challenges, I commend you.”

The governor directed the university management to immediately begin phased renovations of existing hostels to make them habitable while the new ones are under construction.

Governor Otti also ordered an immediate stop to the use of cooking stoves, kerosene, and open flames in hostels, citing safety concerns.

“I don’t want to see stoves, kettles, or kerosene in hostels. I am giving the Vice Chancellor three months to build a functional cafeteria,” he directed, prompting cheers from students.

Otti confirmed that the Faculties of Law and Agriculture would be relocated back to Uturu to unify all students on one campus. He revealed that the designs for the new faculties and the 5,000-capacity hostel had been completed, with construction set to begin within a week.

The governor reassured the university community that essential amenities like electricity, potable water, and other basic infrastructure would be prioritized to improve learning conditions.

In addition, Otti ordered the demolition of the ABSU Staff Primary School, instructing that a new structure be built in its place. He directed that temporary learning facilities be provided for pupils during construction.

Earlier in the day, Governor Otti attended Sunday worship at Assemblies of God Church, Item Street, Umuahia, where he expressed gratitude for the church’s support since 2015.

Commending Guest Preacher Evangelist Juliet Anyim for promoting “practical Christianity,” Otti cautioned against sermons that promote “wealth without work”, urging preachers to emphasize hard work and diligence.

“People should not expect to sleep, wake up, and find money by their side,” he remarked.

The church’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Young Alozie, praised the governor’s developmental strides and assured him of the church’s continued prayers for his success.

The governor was accompanied by Isuikwuato Mayor, Hon. Chinedu Ekeke, Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Technical Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Charles Egonye, and other government officials.

Otti assured the people of greater dividends of democracy in the remaining two years of his first term.