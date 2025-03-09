Osimhen snatches win for Galatasaray at Alanyaspor

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen netted the winner as Galatasaray secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor at GAIN Park.

Galatasaray, under pressure from Fenerbahce, fell behind in the 23rd minute to a Tonny Vilhena strike.

They responded in the second half, leveling in the 51st minute through an own goal by Fidan Aliti.

Osimhen sealed the win 11 minutes later with a powerful header.

He had two more chances but couldn’t add to his tally before being subbed off in the 90th minute.

The victory extends Galatasaray’s lead over Fenerbahce to seven points, with ten games left in the season.

With their Europa League campaign over, the Lions now focus solely on securing a third consecutive Super Lig title.

