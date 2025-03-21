Osimhen overtakes Odegbami in Super Eagles’ scoring chart

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has eclipsed the legendary Segun Odegbami on the country’s all-time goal-scoring list, netting his 24th international goal during Nigeria’s pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Friday.

The Galatasaray striker capitalised on a well-placed free kick from Ademola Lookman, expertly finishing at the back post to give Nigeria the lead in the encounter.

With this strike, Osimhen now holds the second spot in Nigeria’s scoring records, setting his sights on surpassing the late Rashidi Yekini’s long-standing record of 37 goals.

Making his first appearance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Osimhen achieved this milestone in just his 39th cap for the Super Eagles.

He had previously matched Odegbami’s record in November during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Benin Republic in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

The 26-year-old has been in blistering form this season, racking up 20 goals and four assists in 20 Super Lig matches for league-leading Galatasaray.

Across all competitions, he has amassed 26 goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances.