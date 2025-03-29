Oscotech deputy rector not Gov Adeleke’s nephew – Mgt

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Osun State College of Technology, OSCOTECH, Esa-Oke has disclosed that elevation to the school’s Deputy Rector’s position is through election and not by appointment.

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke had appointed his nephew as the acting Rector of the college, alleging nepotism in the process.

However, fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo at the weekend, the college’s spokesperson, Abdulfatai Tijjani disclosed that the Deputy Rector emerged through an election not an appointment.

According to him, those spreading the rumour are not abreast of activities in the school.

“The Governor does not appoint acting rector here. Deputy Rectors are always elected by the Board of Study members, so the story is far from being truth, and even saying Alhaji S.A Adewumi is a nephew of the governor is even far from it. They are not in any way related, I am not speaking in defence, but I am stating the fact as it is.

“The pen is so powerful that every individual that wants to write needs to cross-check with the fact on ground before going to press,” Tijjani said.

Speaking on cultism in the school, Tijjani opined that the school security committee has fought the scourge to a standstill.

“Formerly cultists operate even inside the school in daylight seizing belongings that belonged to other students. But now if cultism exists at all, it is within the confine of their hostel, but even at that it is at the minimal,” he added.