Open defecation: Lagos, waterAid to build 350 public toilets

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, in collaboration with WaterAid Plan and private operators, have resolved to build 350 more public toilets across the state to curb widespread open defecation and urination.

This came as the State WaterAid team said that by 2028, the organisation will reach 10 million residents directly and another 17 million indirectly through interventions with basic Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) access.

Speaking during a media round table, the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu said work has started on some of the toilets including identifying the locations for them.

According to Rotimi-Akodu, the state government will adopt a three-way approach in tackling the issue of open defecation, which is to put infrastructure in place, engage in advocacy and undertake an enforcement drive to ensure that everyone embraces the use of public toilets.

He said: “Borehole drilling is not something we are proud of and it is something we are eager to run away from. We have gone on a working visit with Mr Governor and the media team to Adiyan Waterworks where the State will soon start generating a combined capacity of not less than 100 million gallons of pipe borne water daily.”

“The people can testify to the meaningful efforts of the state, to see that water becomes available to everyone in Lagos State.|”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, said: “We have the biggest Corporation to supply water that is why we have various regulatory Agencies that will address the issue of tariff setting. There have been a lot of applications for people to come in, but the regulatory commission is working on it. I will like to say that the provision of potable water by the government has never been for profit making.

“Residents must know that provision of pipe-borne water is never going to be free going forward.

“Government does not expect private organizations/individuals to invest in water supply and residents get it for free, hence conversations are still going on as regards the tariff setting.

“It is a major project that we have invited partners to also invest in; you can imagine our partners investing around N800 million, you must know that the state is also spending billions of naira.”