Onoh lauds Ugwuanyi at 61

Former Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) Dr. Josef Onoh has commended the legacies of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who turned 61 years on Thursday.

Born on March 20 1964, Ugwuanyi was a member of the Federal House of Representatives between 2023 and 2015 from where he transited to become the Governor of the Coal City State from 2015 to 2023.

Celebrating the achievements of his former boss, Onoh said that he learnt my things from the humility of Ugwuanyi whom he worked with as a Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Domestic Matters, SSA Security & Special Projects; Chairman joint taskforce Ministry of Environment and Capital Territory and two-time Executive Chairman Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

“One major aspect of his good deeds is Ugwuanyi’s large heart of accommodation, both in politics and in social life. He does not discriminate among folks and he is not beclouded by sectional sentiments. He appropriates to everyone whatever is he or she deserves. He’s an enigma and never got tired of humanism,” Onoh encomiumed.

Onoh, a former campaign spokesman of President Bola Tinubu and a former governorship aspirant in the state wished Ugwuanyi more peaceful years ahead, noting that posterity has already beckoned on the former governor.