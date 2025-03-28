Okpebholo visits Uromi, orders probe into mob killing of alleged kidnappers

By Ozioruva Aliu

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Friday visited Uromi, the headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area, and ordered a thorough investigation into the mob killing of seven travellers accused of being kidnappers after firearms were reportedly found in their vehicle.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor condemned the killings, describing the act—allegedly carried out by members of a local vigilante group—as barbaric and unacceptable.

According to the statement, Governor Okpebholo expressed dismay over the heinous killings, emphasising that there was no justification for vigilantes to take the law into their own hands. He assured that justice would be served for the victims.

“There is no excuse for vigilante members to take the law into their hands without recourse to statutory law enforcement agencies,” the governor stated.

He directed the Edo State Police Command and other security agencies to carry out a thorough and speedy investigation into the killings and ensure that those found culpable are brought to justice.

Governor Okpebholo also called on the Uromi community to cooperate with security agencies in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

Despite the tensions surrounding the tragic incident, the governor commended community leaders, particularly the Arewa community leadership, for their role in de-escalating tensions and handling the situation with restraint.

The investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure justice for the victims.