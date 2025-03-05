Okpebholo threatens to terminate projects of non-performing contractors

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday threatened to revoke the projects of non-performing contractors, urging them to step up and work according to specifications and meet agreed deadlines of projects or risk termination of their contracts.

Okpebholo stated this while on an inspection tour of some roads and drainage projects in the State where he expressed his dissatisfaction on the rate of work in some areas particularly frowning at the slow pace of work at Orior-Ozolua Community, where residents also complained that the contractor was seldom on site.

The governor who personally inspected the thickness of the drainage in the community said he was not pleased at the specifications of the drain instructing the contractor to do the right thing or his contract would be revoked.

“Why did you reduce the width of the drain? You reduced it on both sides. Look at my face, if you are not doing the right thing and not working according to specifications, I can revoke the contract any moment without fear or favour. I need you to do a quality job, it is the people’s resources and must be utilized effectively and efficiently”.

A resident in the community, Slyvester Igbinovia who was among the jubilant crowd that welcomed the governor, complained about the slow pace of work by the contractor handling the road and drainage projects.

“Mr. Gov this contractor is just too slow on this job, they close before 2 pm when they are on site but most times they are not on site. They are here today your excellency, I am sure they know that you are coming that’s why they are here today”.

The governor and his entourage also inspected ongoing roads and drainage projects at, Orior Uteh palace road, New Uteh road Ekiuwa Quarters, Upper Ekheuan open drain by Nigeria Army Cantonment amongst others areas.

A jubilant crowd who received the governor and his entourage in all the areas visited thanked him for remembering them as they said previous administrations have forgotten that these areas existed and they prayed for the success of the governor and his administration in the State.