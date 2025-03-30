Okpebholo suspends security chief over Uromi killings

Okpebholo

…Orders Crackdown on Illegal Vigilante Groups

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Following the public outcry over the gruesome killing of hunters traveling back to the North in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), alongside all illegal vigilante groups operating in the state.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhikor Esq., who confirmed that 14 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the killings.

The statement read: “After a review of the preliminary report on the unfortunate incident of Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area, which led to the gruesome killing of some travelers, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal vigilante groups operating under any guise in Edo State. Also suspended is the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).”

The government clarified that the local vigilante group responsible for the attack was operating illegally, as it was never profiled or registered with the Edo State Security Corps.

“Its actions do not reflect the core values, character, and principles of the Okpebholo administration or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law,” the statement added.

The government confirmed that investigations into the killings are ongoing, with 14 individuals already arrested and an intense manhunt underway for other perpetrators. A special team set up by the Inspector General of Police is leading the operation.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to constitutional rights, including the freedom of movement and lawful business operations for all Nigerians, regardless of their background.

“The Edo State Government believes in the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens to move freely or engage in lawful business in any part of the country,” the statement emphasized.

Additionally, the state government has reached out to the families of the victims, community leaders, and the Kano State Government, as most of the deceased were from Kano.

The Edo State Government urged all parties involved to remain calm, assuring them that justice would be swift, transparent, and decisive.

“We urge all parties to remain calm as the state government remains committed to ensuring that justice is done in a most efficient, transparent, and proactive manner.”

The governor’s action marks a strong stance against illegal security operations, reinforcing efforts to restore public trust in the state’s security framework.