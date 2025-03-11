Ogunjimi charges treasury officers on public perception of OAGF    

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The new Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Alh. Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, assumed office in Abuja, yesterday and charged Treasury Officers to change the negative public perception of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

Several former AGFs have been dragged to the courts by anti-graft agencies on charges of fraud, which has left the organisation battling to change the negative public perception of it.

Alh. Ogunjimi who had some unsavoury experiences in relation with his predecessor, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, called for unity among staff, urging that there should be no camps within the treasury house.

The new AGF who drew applause intermittently, said, “I missed you all. This is our home. Nobody is going to drive us out of our home. We are one single family. I want that spirit to be in everybody.

“Whether you are a Treasury Officer or you are support staff. The spirit of togetherness and oneness. Let us work as one. Whatever has happened has happened.

“We have to move on. I am not in any group. We are not going to polarize the house. The task ahead is enormous. We can’t be fighting ourselves. We must achieve.

“If I fail, every one of you here has failed. I am ready to commit myself, my life to the service of this institution. I would not be who I am today but for the opportunities provided me by this service. “Therefore, I am here to do everything possible to see that the Treasury is ahead of all institutions in Nigeria. Please I beg of you, the past is past. Let us work and like it as was said.