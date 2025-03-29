Oborevwori tasks public servants on diligence, commitment to Nigeria

Gov. Oborevwori

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has urged public servants to remain diligent and committed in their service to the state and the nation.He gave the charge on Saturday at the retirement thanksgiving service of the Delta Head of Service, Mr.Reginald Bayoko, held at Grace and Progress Family Church, Asaba.

The governor congratulated Bayoko for his dedicated service to the state, commending his perseverance through challenges and thanking God for sustaining him throughout his distinguished career.

Oborevwori attended the event alongside his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, and other top government officials.

“We are gathered here in gratitude to God Almighty for the remarkable service and well-deserved retirement of my brother, Mr Reginald Bayoko,” the governor said.

“It is a moment of reflection, appreciation, and thanksgiving for a man who dedicated 35 years of his life to public service.

“During those 35 years, Bayoko served as a permanent secretary for almost a decade and as Head of Service for nearly 10 years. We give God all the praise.

“I always encourage people to cultivate a heart of gratitude, especially towards God. Today, some who have served for just 10 years aspire to be like Bayoko.

“But I say to them—wait for your turn, because leadership comes in due time.”

Oborevwori praised Bayoko for his integrity, diligence, and mentorship throughout his career, highlighting his 19 years as a Permanent Secretary and Head of Service.

“You have served with honour, courage, and humility,” he said.

“Not only have you led, but you have mentored and inspired countless young Deltans who now look up to you as a role model.

“As you step into this new chapter of life, I have no doubt that your experience, wisdom, and passion for uplifting others will continue to shine in meaningful ways.

“Let this thanksgiving service remind us all of the sacred duties we hold to our communities and state.

“In whatever capacity we serve, let us do so with integrity, diligence, and a deep commitment to the betterment of Delta.”

In a sermon titled “Don’t Forget,” Bishop Chuka Agwuegbo urged Christians and leaders to always remember that all their achievements were by God’s mercy.

He congratulated Bayoko on his successful retirement, describing him as a brilliant administrator who made significant contributions to the civil service.

“Man has a natural tendency to forget,” the bishop said, citing biblical accounts of people who turned away from God after achieving success.

He warned that” failing to acknowledge God often leads to disastrous consequences.”

In his remarks, Bayoko expressed gratitude to God for a remarkable career in the civil service.

He also appreciated Gov. Oborevwori and past governors for giving him opportunities to serve in various capacities, pledging to continue contributing to the growth of Delta.