Obasanjo blames loss of values for democracy’s failure in Africa

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said democracy as a system of government has failed on the African continent because it doesn’t align with our values, culture, and way of life.

Obasanjo said this while making a presentation at the 60th birthday colloquium in honour of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and one-time practising Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, in Abuja, yesterday.

The former Nigerian leader wondered whether Africans were practising true democracy or merely adopting Western-style liberal democracy.

He argued that before the advent of colonialism, Africa had governance systems that effectively served the people; this, according to him, qualified as a democracy.

Obasanjo made reference to Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy as “government of the people, by the people, for the people”, stating that the system should work for all citizens, not just a privileged few.

According to him, democracy has evolved into a system where a small group of people governs over a large majority who are deprived of their rights and necessities. He criticised this model, describing it as a system that enables corruption and injustice, where those in power accumulate wealth illegally and leave the masses without recourse.

He said further, “Democracy has now become representative democracy. Today we have democracy, which is government of the people, of a small number of people, by a small number of people, over a large number of people who are deprived of what they need to have in life. Now that is not democracy that will endure. So if you are talking of democracy failing in Africa, democracy in Africa has failed.

“And why has it failed? Because it didn’t have any content, and in content, it is not Africa. It does not have any aspect of our culture, our way of life, what we stand for, or what we believe. What sort of democracy do you have, and you grab everything illegally and corruptly, and you say go to court? Even in the court, you cannot get justice,” he stated.

He cautioned that democracy in Africa is not just failing but is at risk of extinction unless it is redefined to reflect African values and serve the needs of its people.

He called for an approach that integrates Africa’s cultural and historical context to create a system of governance that truly delivers for all.

“We have to look at democracy in the context and the context of Africa. I hope that we will get to that stage so that democracy, which will deliver, will be the democracy that we will have in Africa,” Obasanjo added.

He commended the celebrant, whom he described as a determined person who was a gentleman and good-hearted even in the face of injustice done against him.

The guest speaker at the event, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, equally advocated for a form of democracy which cared for all, not a few.

Kukah said, “Democracy is working for different people, as you can see in their outlook. There is the belief that citizens are free to rebel. There had been debate about whether the Nigerian constitution is perfect or not.

“No constitution will be better than the Bible and Koran. Yet, we are still living in sin. The problem is that, in Nigeria, the issue of Christian and Muslim prayer is not the best.

“The weaponisation of religion is a big problem in Nigeria. Democracy is a work in progress. God doesn’t discriminate between Christian and Muslim prayers. There is no discrimination. We are children of one God. If we are not treating each other rightly, one of them must be a bastard.

“Democracy and its principles are endless contestations. There are certain things God has given us which people can’t control.

“We, as Africans, inherited a system that’s not ours, but we can’t say it’s not relevant to us. There are differences between democracy in Asia and that of Africa. Singapore example. What do you make of the tenets of democracy in Africa?

In a veiled reference to controversial judgements that have emanated from judicial officers in recent times, the clergyman said, “I feel sorry for judges. At the last election, even little me, I had people calling me, complaining, Talk to this, Talk to that. Pressure on judges to deliver justice. I agree that there’s an urgent need to clean up the mess.

“Democracy is about everything; it’s about justice. How do we know if democracy is working in Nigeria? Do we measure democracy based on the things we wish for ourselves? I recommend five books.

“The democratisation of development leads to the development of democracy.”

Also speaking during the event, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and two-term Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, zeroing in on the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, said, “Democracy will work if the actors play by the rules. It’s a work in progress.

“Under President Obasanjo, a state of emergency was declared. The National Assembly worked together to ensure that a 2/3 majority passed the emergency.

“Each member had to vote. In this same National Assembly, we have the same constitution. What happened in the last one? We need to chase out the bad operators in democracy.”

In his remarks, Peter Obi said, “Democracy is not working in Nigeria. Everything has been knocked down. Obi: I didn’t pay a dime to retrieve my mandate.

“When I was impeached, Obasanjo called to ask about my welfare. Nigeria should imbibe the Indonesian democracy, proportional representation.”

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, explained that the theme of the colloquium is on democracy.

He went on to trace the origin of democracy and what he and his team at the Commonwealth did to promote its cause across the globe.

Anyaoku said, “As Commonwealth Secretary-General, I helped members to transit to multi-party democracy. Also the collapse of apartheid administration in South Africa. Review of the 1999 constitution

“We need a new constitution to address many challenges. True federalism is the answer to the management of national issues.

“The recent coup in Mali, Niger tends to take us back. The nature of our politics and the conduct of our politicians is another problem of our democracy.

“They have become instruments of capturing political power. It’s only true, stable democratic governance that can rid our country of the crises which impede development.

“I believe that Nigeria can change this Eurocentric narrative. We are in Africa, and Nigeria has a responsibility to get a stable democracy and change the Eurocentric narrative.”

While expressing gratitude to all who attended the event, the celebrant, Emeka Ihedioha, said, “My father told me the most expensive habit is having friends. I have lived my life pursuing the cause for democracy. We should all rise to defend democracy.

“I urge all men to always speak truth to power and protect democracy. There’s life after money. I will remain who I am. For me and democracy, it is till God do us apart.”