Nweke, compromised, read prepared script to discredit Fubara – PDP

George Nwaeke and Sim Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has stated that the former Head of Service in Rivers State, Dr George Nweke, was compromised handed a prepared script to discredit the embattled Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, before Nigerians

The party also said part of the efforts of Nweke in the interview he granted in Abuja on Friday was to spark quarrel between Fubara and President Bola Tinubu, adding that Nweke and his cohorts wants Tinubu to lose interest in Fubara.

The Chairman of the party in the state Nnema Robinson Ewor, spoke in Port Harcourt on Saturday, while responded to allegations made Nwaeke, against the governor.

Ewor alleged that Nweke was highly compromised and a serial betrayer who has become a tool for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, to spread false information against Fubara and his team.

PDP chair opined that Nwaeke’s allegations were part of a scripted campaign to discredit the governor, undermine the president’s confidence in him, and tarnish his reputation before the public.

Ewor stressed that Nwaeke’s actions were not taken under duress, but rather a deliberate attempt to deceive the public.

He dismissed the claim that Fubara sponsored the burning of the house of Assembly complex, pointing out that Nwaeke’s claim about the governor’s intention to demolish the House of Assembly Quarters auditorium was also untrue.

Ewor said: “Nwaeke, highly Compromised and a Serial betrayer, became a ready tool in the hands of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, to carry out a Campaign of Calumny, Libel defamation and distortion of facts against our Governor and his team, the chairman of PDP Governors forum, Sen Bala Mohammed Bauchi State Governor, ljaw nation, Militants etc.

“By my own assessment Nwaeke is not under any Spell nor under duress. He is a career civil servant in the civil service of Rivers State, Whose career span over 40 years service in the state civil service. He rose to the apex of the civil service. Therefore he knows exactly what he has done.

“Mr. Nwaeke procured flight ticket from Port Harcourt to Abuja, left his house on his own, boarded his flight, landed in Abuja and headed straight to his destination to deliver and read out the script already written by his co-conspirators. The aim of the script is to discredit the Governor, make the President lose confidence in him and paint him black before the general public.

“As a party, we know that all what Nwaeke read in the written script were all lies from the pit of hell and cannot stand the test of time. We therefore want to use this medium to set the record straight, and educate Rivers People and indeed Nigerians on the true nature of the man “Dr George Nwaeke and the true state of affairs in the state.

“That George Nwaeke lied when he claimed that he was with the Governor, when he handed over bag of money to Edison Ehie to bomb the House of Assembly.

“The true position is that when the bormbing ancient took places in the House of Assembly, men of the Nigeria police made over 7 arrests, transferred the suspects to force Headquarters Abuja.

“The suspects were charged to court in Abuja and remanded in kuje correctional Centre for Over 8 months. They were later transferred to port Harcourt division of the federal high court.

“They were equally remanded in the port Harcourt correctional Centre. Because of lack of diligent prosecution by the police, the sitting judge strict out and dismissed the case early this year and the suspects were set free. Accusing the Governor, Edison and Chijioke Ihunwo of being responsible for the bombing is neither here nor there.”

Ewor dismissed the claims that Fubara promised to work for Senator Bala Mohammed in the 2027 general election, saying it’s all false and baseless.

He said: “His claim that Fubara promise to work for Sen Bala Mohammned in 2027 General election is also a lie. As we know, Bala is the Governor of Bauchi state and chairman PDP Governors forum, Fubara doubles as his Deputy, Both of them are at liberty to meet anywhere, anytime to discuss matters of PDP.

“Besides, Bala has not told Nigerians he is running for the ofiice of president in 2027. Nwaeke and his Co-Conspirators simply put together this narrative to pitch the president aganst our Governor. It is dead on arrival.”

The party also strongly condemned the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18, 2025, and accused the Sole Administrator of dismantling governance structures put in place by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.