Nwaeke vows to provide evidence of misappropriation by Fubara to security operatives

George Nwaeke and Sim Fubara

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt – The embattled former Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of misappropriating state funds during his less than two-year administration.

Speaking over the weekend, Nwaeke described the alleged financial mismanagement as “mind-boggling” and assured that he would provide evidence to security operatives when required.

“I cannot disclose all my evidence to the media as some are sensitive. I will present the details to the proper authorities when necessary,” he said. “The level of public funds and assets misappropriated in the last two years is unprecedented, especially considering that the state received the highest allocations during this period.”

During a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Nwaeke further alleged that Governor Fubara directed his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to burn down the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I was at the Government House when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside,” he claimed.

In response, Governor Fubara dismissed Nwaeke’s allegations, stating that the former Head of Service had been “compromised” and was being “coerced” to lie against him.

Meanwhile, Nwaeke’s wife, Florence, told journalists on Friday evening that she had lost contact with her husband after he made public statements regarding the political crisis in Rivers State. She alleged that he had been kidnapped and that his interview was conducted under duress.

However, in a short video response, Nwaeke refuted his wife’s claims, stating that he was safe and had not been abducted. He insisted that his initial statements against Fubara were made of his own free will.

“After my press conference yesterday, I saw a video of my wife claiming I was kidnapped and forced to speak under duress,” he said. “That is untrue. My wife cannot speak for me on civil service matters when I am healthy and mentally sound.”

Nwaeke suggested that his wife may have been threatened into making her statement.

He also criticized Fubara’s response to his allegations, noting that the governor failed to directly address the claim that he orchestrated the attack on the state assembly.

“I listened to the suspended governor’s reaction to my press statement. I am surprised he did not deny my allegations regarding the assembly attack, which was the main issue. Instead, he focused on other matters,” Nwaeke said.

Dismissing claims that he had been influenced, Nwaeke maintained that his position was based on his observations and convictions.

“If I were to be compromised, it would certainly not be by my benefactor who appointed me as Head of Service. I have never been compromised,” he concluded.