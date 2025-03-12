‘Nothing will happen if Fubara is sacked’ —  Wike

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By Bayo Wahab

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said heaven would not fall if the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly impeached his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said this at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Wike maintained that there would be nothing wrong if the state lawmakers decided to impeach Fubara for alleged impeachable offences, which, according to him, include withholding their salaries for months.

He said, “If you have committed an offence to be impeached, what’s wrong? Is it a criminal offence? It’s provided in the constitution. Am I a member of the Assembly?

“If you have committed an infraction of the constitution and the Assembly deems it fit to say, you should be impeached.

“I have heard people say: ‘Oh, if they impeach him, there will be a breakdown of law and order’. Rubbish! Nothing will happen.”

The ex-governor argued that the Amaewhule-led House could have gone on a six-month recess after the Supreme Court judgment if the Assembly had not been disposed to peace.

Wike also rubbished Fubara’s letter to the lawmakers, saying he should have done better.

It would be recalled that on Friday, February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed Fubara’s cross-appeal challenging the validity of the House of Assembly presided over by Amaewhule as the Speaker.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the apex court ordered Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Accountant General of the Federation, and other agencies from releasing funds to the Government of Rivers State until its House of Assembly set up aligns with the dictate of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Supreme Court further ruled that the local government election conducted in the state in October 2024 was invalid.

