Nobody arranged miracle with me at Zion Ministry – Loveth Alo Helen breaks silence

Enugu— Loveth Alo Helen, the woman at the center of a controversial false testimony at the Zion Prayer Ministry, has broken her silence following her arraignment at an Enugu Magistrate Court.

Helen, 34, was charged with defamation, conspiracy, felony, and false pretense after allegedly claiming that she purchased a five-bedroom duplex following prayers by Evangelist Ebuka Obi. The property, however, belongs to Architect Emmanuel Asogwa, sparking legal action.

Appearing before the Enugu North Magistrate Court, Helen pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her defense counsel, Charles Nwodo, applied for bail, which was not opposed by the police prosecutor.

Presiding Magistrate S.O. Chukwuani granted her ₦1 million bail, requiring a surety with three years of tax clearance. The case was adjourned to April 9, 2025, for further hearing.

Following her court appearance, Helen dismissed allegations that she had conspired with anyone to make the false testimony, stating that she acted on faith rather than deception.

“I did the testimony claiming that I will get it. Nobody arranged anything with me, I did not collect anything from anybody. I went for an inspection of the house, and we were processing to get it, so I told them that I’m coming,” she said.

One of the charges against Helen reads: “That you, Loveth Alo Helen, on the 26th day of February 2025, at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu, in the Enugu North Magisterial District, did by false pretense and with intent to defraud, present yourself as the owner of a five-bedroom duplex belonging to one Arch. Emmanuel Asogwa, thereby committing an offense punishable under Section 460 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.”

As the case continues, all eyes remain on the legal proceedings to determine Helen’s fate.