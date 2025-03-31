By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has again restated his commitment to the rule of law, saying the government will never condone any act of savagery in the state.

The governor in an interview decried the recent incident in Uromi where an unregistered vigilance team had lynched some travellers on the suspicion of being kidnappers.

He said the Police have already arrested no fewer than 14 persons in relation to the incident, vowing to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

Noting that he has reached out to families of the victims and their states, the governor said his decision to work on federal roads in the state was to make commuting easier for not just residents but other Nigerians passing through the state.

He said; “You are aware of the recent unfortunate incident in Uromi where some persons purporting to be members of a vigilance team, took the laws into their hands and murdered some people who were traveling home for the festivities.

“It was a very distressing incident which tended to cast a blight on what we are doing in security.

“I visited the area and also spoke with my brother-Governors of Kano and Katsina states and before then, we had even apprehended 14 persons who are currently under interrogation and appropriate further actions will be taken.

“In Edo state, there is no room for savagery. There is no room for jungle justice and or mob attacks. We will never condone such behaviours. I won’t want to talk more on that so as not to jeopardize security investigations”.