Nigeria’s roadmap to innovation, science and technological development

Since his appointment as the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji has not left any one in doubt of his preparedness to rediscover Nigeria and add value within the science and technology space. Records clearly show his dynamism in various spheres across the different public owned agencies and parastatals under the control of his Ministry.

For example, in January 2024 what may be described as a monumental achievement in Nigeria’s journey towards agricultural prosperity and sustainable development was launched with the commercial release and open cultivation of transgenic insect-resistant and drought-tolerant maize varieties known as TELA Maize, along with other high-yielding crop varieties.

This particular achievement exemplified his Ministry’s commitment to harnessing the power of biotechnology to address pressing agricultural challenges, enhance crop resilience, and improve the livelihoods of Nigerians.

Interestingly, Nigerian farmers stand to benefit by increasing crop yields, enhancing resilience to pests and diseases, reducing environmental impact, and improving nutritional content.

Remarkably, this accomplishment is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s well-crafted roadmap on innovation, science, and technological development, aiming to make innovation, science and technology a growth engine for the country under the Renewed Hope Agenda. It has therefore become imperative for Nigerians to embrace these new crop varieties to ensure a more prosperous, sustainable, and food-secure future for our nation. Furthermore the National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, an agency under Nnaji’s Ministry in collaboration with various stakeholders and foreign collaborators, is actively pursuing the release of several other crops, each poised to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural productivity and fortify the nation’s food security.

With similar inclination, Nnaji is optimistic that value addition to the nation’s raw materials before exportation is key to unlocking the economic potentials of Nigeria’s raw materials sector. He would not hesitate to insist that with value addition, Nigeria will create more jobs, reduce poverty, stimulate the growth of domestic manufacturing and ultimately strengthen the value of her currency.

Sometime in October 2024, his Ministry had organised a programme presentation and Dialogue Session with Development Partners, Diplomatic Community and Business Councils 2024 Edition in Abuja. According to Nnaji at that event, “we cannot achieve these milestones alone; we are here today because we need the collective wisdom, expertise and resources that each of you our valued partners bring to the table”. He had noted that Nigeria’s raw material value addition from the current five per cent to a target of at least 60 per cent represents a bold vision for the country’s future where our raw materials are no longer exported in their good form, but processed and enriched to maximize their value before leaving our shores.

Proposing a strong paradigm shift, Nnaji had noted that “we must ensure that raw materials are utilized efficiently, reducing waste and embracing circular economic principles that can extend the life circle of materials. To achieve this, the Minister did not hesitate to urge the development partners, members of diplomatic community, business council and financial institutes to consider it not only desirable but also expedient to collaborate with the Raw Material Research and Development Council, RMRDC, in this transformative effort.

Nnaji’s determination to make a positive impact in his ministerial appointment had manifested earlier on assumption of office. In the month of November 2023 his Ministry celebrated what could be described as a milestone with the commissioning of the Database Management Centre of the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, NiCFoST. This achievement reflects his ministry’s commitment to advancing food security and technology regulation in Nigeria. The Minister is mindful of the fact that as the first Food Science and Technology regulatory Council in Sub-Saharan Africa, NiCFoST is crucial for optimising health and economic benefits, ensuring sustainable national food security.

At that occasion, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology had noted that addressing food insecurity requires collaborative efforts with a strong conviction that innovation plays a pivotal role. Nnaji, in a manner that clearly describes his personality clothed with the “I can do it” spirit firmly believes that despite budgetary challenges, NiCFoST has stepped up its activities for self-sustainability. To walk his talk, he had used the occasion of the commissioning to announce the commencement of registration for Certified Food Scientists of Nigeria, urging professionals to register promptly. This is to enable food scientists have a platform to gain their legal certification within the country.

Quite unrelenting in his bold moves to leave the Ministry better than he met it, in February 2025 Nnaji announced the official launch of the Nigeria Raw Materials Information Management System, NRMIMS, which he said would unlock the nation’s full industrial potential, enhance transparency, and drive economic transformation. Speaking at the launch event which held at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, RMRDC, in Abuja, the Minister had emphasized that despite Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, challenges such as data gaps and poor integration have hindered optimal utilisation. “Nigeria is rich in natural resources, yet the lack of accurate, accessible data on raw material reserves, quality, and locations has led to inefficiencies, high import dependence, and reduced investor confidence,” he stated.

To him, the NRMIMS initiative is a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward industrial growth, economic diversification, and sustainable development which aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The Minister also strongly believes that the platform would play a pivotal role in job creation and industrialisation by strengthening local production and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market. With the launch of NRMIMS he is convinced that Nigeria is now ready to build a data-driven economy, where innovation and local resources fuel industrialisation and economic prosperity. Towards achieving this, Nnaji could not hesitate to call on government agencies, researchers, private sector players, and development partners to brace the initiative as active engagement and data contribution would ensure that the platform reaches its full potential.

The Enugu-born Minister is certainly on a mission to redefine and revolutionize activities of the various agencies and parastatals under his Ministry. He obviously has some Midas touch that goes with his energetic and innovative personality that easily sees something unique and value adding in most situations . One can only wish him well in our fragile political environment that regrettably panders to mundane considerations and narrow interests once there is suspicion of being outshined in certain quarters.