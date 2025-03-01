Nigerian scholar seeks to transform car industry, fight climate change

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian-born researcher Kingsley Amatanweze has unveiled his work on a new type of steel that has the potential to transform the automotive industry and contribute to the fight against climate change.

In a statement on Saturday, Amatanweze explained that his research not only enhances vehicle performance but also makes manufacturing processes cheaper and more environmentally friendly. He focuses on developing lightweight yet exceptionally strong steel, which can improve fuel efficiency and reduce harmful emissions from cars.

Amatanweze highlighted that his innovations aim to tackle challenges such as cracks and distortions during production, ultimately saving energy and cutting costs. He stated, “Advanced high-strength steels (AHSS) are essential for reducing vehicle mass, which directly decreases carbon emissions. My research not only improves mechanical properties but also lowers production costs, energy consumption, and emissions, which is vital for our planet.”

He emphasised that his goal is to create solutions that advance technology while also combating climate change. By employing intensive quenching techniques, he aims to produce high-performance cast parts with minimal defects, fostering a more sustainable manufacturing process.

Describing his work as groundbreaking, he remarked, “I’m optimising the processing and mechanical properties of ultra-high-strength steel (UHSS), a material that boasts a tensile strength exceeding 1300 MPa. My research significantly contributes to a more sustainable future for the automotive industry.”

With a focus on innovation and mentorship, Amatanweze embodies the spirit of a new generation of engineers dedicated to making a difference.

He is currently pursuing a PhD at Missouri University of Science and Technology.