Nigerian newspapers review: Naira value depreciates amid forex outflows

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a story on the naira’s depreciation amid the outflow of foreign exchange from the country.

On the Rivers crisis, Vanguards reports that the state government exchanged words with the House of Assembly over budget presentation.

Another headline has the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, saying he would not join ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian reports worries over sharp practices and abuse of free trade zones’ regulations.

The Punch’s biggest headline looks at fuel subsidy removal and how it has worsened fuel scarcity in the Republic of Niger.

The Nation’s biggest story has Lamido saying El-Rufai was driven by emotion in his call for opposition politicians to join SDP.